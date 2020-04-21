Theme Park Simulator – Out now on Nintendo Switch

Theme Park Simulator is now available on Nintendo Switch, exclusively for digital download on the Nintendo eShop.

Enjoy each of the eleven available rides in third or first person and manage its performance in real time: capacity, speed, direction, movement patterns, smoke and light effects… and watch the reaction of the visitors.

Players can use the Nintendo Switch’s touch screen to calibrate the speed and direction of the rides and test their customers’ endurance.

Plus, each attraction offers a choice of different cameras – and players can even take a virtual ride on the rollercoasters they’ve built.

Theme Park Simulator features the following iconic rollercoasters:

Ferris Wheel

Bumper Cars

Kamikaze

Inverter

Tagada

Amor Express

Wild Mouse

Twister

Tokaido

Viking Ship

Techno Jump

