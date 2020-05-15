The Wonderful 101 gets remastered

In The Wonderful 101 Remastered, a team of heroes from around the world must unite to protect the earth from vicious alien invaders.

This band of 100 Wonderful Ones work together using their fantastic abilities to create a variety of forms. Whether it be a giant fist or a sharp blade, they’ll use their wits and power to overcome the enemy’s pitfalls and perils.

The final 101st member of this team of courageous heroes — is you.

This game will be Platinum Games’s first self-published title, and is a powered-up version of The Wonderful 101, originally released by Nintendo in 2013 as a Wii U exclusive.

Hideki Kamiya, director of The Wonderful 101, has supervised this remaster and added numerous improvements to ensure that this game can be thoroughly enjoyed by all and on various platforms. This includes improved visuals, framerate, and loading time for an enhanced experience.

Platinum Games provided the following information on game features:

Over 100 different dazzling characters, each with their own backstories and emblems.

Change weapons in a flash with the “Unite Morph” system. Draw shapes to switch between swords, whips, hammers, and more to battle with strategy and flair.

Unite Morphs can be more than just weapons. Build hang gliders and bridges to cross chasms, and bounce and blast your way to great heights. Use your smarts as well as your strength to solve puzzles and persevere.

Don’t forget—a hero’s true calling is protection. Rescue the citizens you come across and your bravery will inspire them to unite up. For a limited time, of course.

Your missions will take around the world. Through cities, across the ocean floor, deep in the jungle, and to a host of exciting locations.

The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, PlayStation 4 Store, and Steam for PC.