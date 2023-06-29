More danger lurks for the Witcher

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Season 3 of the popular series airs on Netflix from this week.

The Witcher is back for its third season and, this time, things are about to get even more dangerous. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) is still struggling to find his place in the world, but he is determined to protect those he cares about.

In Season 3, Geralt is reunited with his long-lost daughter, Ciri (Freya Allan), who is now training to become a Witcher herself. They will also be joined by Jaskier (Joey Batey), Geralt’s trusty bard, and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), Geralt’s former lover.

The group faces a number of new threats, including the Nilfgaardian Empire, which is still expanding its power. They also have to deal with the Wild Hunt, a group of elven riders who are said to be able to bring about the end of the world.

The first eight episodes aired on Netflix from 29 June, with the final two episodes to be released on 13 July 2023.

Here are some of the things to look forward to in Season 3:

The return of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer: The three main characters are back and better than ever.

The return of Jaskier: Jaskier is back to provide comic relief and musical accompaniment.

New characters: There are a number of new characters introduced in Season 3, including Vesemir, the mentor of Geralt and other Witchers.