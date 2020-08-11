The Walking Dead season 10 streams on Showmax

The last episode from the tenth Season of The Walking Dead, episode 16, has turned into the next episode of the show, according to AMC. The original “finale” episode was postponed around concerns over post-production and close proximity of creatives during that process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next episode of the show is set to air in the US on 4 October, and we expect the show to be available to stream on Showmax shortly after it airs in the US.

It has also been revealed that six extra episodes will be added to the show’s schedule for early 2021.

For those wanting to start from scratch, The Walking Dead is available on Showmax from the first season. If you are brave enough to watch two episodes a day from today, you’ll catch up to the finale by the time it lands on Showmax.