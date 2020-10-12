The Survivalists – a deserted island escape out now

Team17 has released The Survivalists, part of the critically acclaimed The Escapists universe, which is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam, and exclusively on mobile via Apple Arcade.

The Survivalists takes players to a procedurally-generated island (meaning no two islands are the same), where they can explore, craft, and train troupes of monkeys in order to survive against the harsh environments, savage beasts, and orclings.

Shipwrecked life in The Survivalists is helped through its Monkey Mimic system, where players train up to 20 local primates to do a raft of tasks and help automate systems, from cooking and crafting to collecting resources. Tasks can be chained together like a production line, so monkeys help make island life run a little smoother.

Key Features:

Play together and survive: Up to four players can join forces to explore the world of The Survivalists, helping each other out to stay alive

Get crafty and be inventive: Various items great and small can be crafted, from weapons to tools and buildings to keep your crew sheltered

Automate with monkeys: Enlist the help of monkeys for a number of tasks, including protecting your group and gathering resources

Curiosity is rewarded: Players are encouraged to explore their surroundings, where they’ll encounter dangerous wildlife, mythical enemies, and tantalising secrets.

Emma Bates, producer at Team17, says: “Ever since the success of The Escapists, we’ve been excited to create a new, different game in the same universe, and so The Survivalists was born. We can’t wait for players to shipwreck themselves on their very own island, as they start their new life surrounded by their monkey pals, uncovering all of the secrets, and danger, their island has to offer!”

The Survivalists is now available digitally on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam for $25 / £22 / €25, and on Apple Arcade via a subscription to the service. Physical editions are also £25 on PS4/Xbox and £30 on Switch, as provided by Sold Out.