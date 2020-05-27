You’ve mostly likely read news articles, social media posts, heard from political leaders and high profile people about plastic – but do you really know how we all got into this plastic mess?

In The Story of Plastic we see the true culprits by going back to the beginning of this plastic pollution crisis. The documentary presents a cohesive timeline of how we got to our current global plastic pollution crisis. In the movie, you’ll see the alarming truth of how the oil and gas industry successfully manipulated the narrative around plastic. You’ll get to see the real heroes and the vicious villains behind one of the world’s most pressing environmental issues.

The movie is available to rent now from Amazon Video and Apple TV.