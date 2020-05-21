The Sims 4 gets Eco Lifestyle expansion

EA and Maxis have revealed a feature overview trailer for the upcoming The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion pack, coming to PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 5 June.



In The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle, Sims can embrace a more sustainable lifestyle and make a positive impact on their community and the environment. The expansion pack introduces Evergreen Harbor, a new world where Sims have a direct influence on the state of the neighborhood with every decision that they make.



The new feature trailer shows players how Sims can reduce their eco footprint and help restore the “green” in Evergreen Harbor by installing solar panels or wind turbines to power their homes and truly live off the grid, inspiring the community to vote for eco-friendly initiatives such as community spaces and gardens, as well as upcycling materials and repurpose them for new creative goods.



Players can also get a glimpse of the new Civil Designer and Freelance Crafter career paths and see how their efforts can shape the transformation of their neighborhood into a blossoming beacon of sustainability. As Sims explore all of the environmentally conscious efforts that The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle has to offer, they’ll have plenty of opportunities to learn how small changes can have a meaningful impact on the world around them.

The Sims 4 is available now for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, while the Eco Lifestyle expansion will be released on 5 June.