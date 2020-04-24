The Set Up – Now streaming on Netflix

Manipulation and personal vendettas collide when a con artist hires a young woman to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress.

A former drug smuggler and a confidence artist gets more than she bargains for when she is hired by a down on his luck businessman to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress. Things quickly take a turn for the worse as she realises that there is more to the scheme than meets the eye.

The film stars Adesua Etomi, Jim Iyke, Dakore Akande, Marie Humbert, Ayoola Ayolola, Tina Mba, Joke Silva, and Kehinde Bankole.

The Set Up is now available to stream on Netflix.