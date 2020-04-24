Connect with us

Movie of the Week

The Set Up – Now streaming on Netflix

A Nigerian-produced crime movie, The Set Up, is now available to stream from Netflix’s growing catalogue of African content.

Published

55 mins ago

on

Manipulation and personal vendettas collide when a con artist hires a young woman to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress. 

A former drug smuggler and a confidence artist gets more than she bargains for when she is hired by a down on his luck businessman to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress. Things quickly take a turn for the worse as she realises that there is more to the scheme than meets the eye. 

The film stars Adesua Etomi, Jim Iyke, Dakore Akande, Marie Humbert, Ayoola Ayolola, Tina Mba, Joke Silva, and Kehinde Bankole. 

The Set Up is now available to stream on Netflix.   

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 World Wide Worx