The real cost of a car

With interest rates currently at a record low, one might assume that vehicle owners would have more money at their disposal. However, these savings have been largely negated with the financial strain many consumers have been placed under due to the country’s various lockdown levels. This includes managing the actual cost of vehicle ownership within a total monthly household budget.

The impact of the global pandemic has resulted in the growing trend of working remotely, with many people either electing or being required to work from home. The outcome of this new blended working arrangement is a reduced demand for consumers to own cars — with those that do having the annual kilometres driven being reduced.

“The current low interest rate and savings on general vehicle maintenance and fuel consumption is positive news, but it is important to understand the ongoing total cost of vehicle ownership, as the cost of motoring continues to rise steadily,” says Lebogang Gaoaketse, WesBank Motor head of marketing and communication. “Even if a car is being driven less frequently, fixed monthly payments such as the vehicle finance repayment terms and insurance costs, remain and need to be considered in the monthly household budget.”

Looking at an average entry-level vehicle that travels approximately 2,500 kilometres per month, the monthly cost of the vehicle ownership basket — comprising of instalments, fuel, insurance and maintenance fees — has risen to R8,052.65 from R 7,851.39 in 2019. This reflects a percentage increase of 2.56% year on year, and an increase of 30% from five years ago — the monthly cost in 2015 totalled R6,192.88.

The costs are shown in the WesBank Mobility calculator. It is a tool that tracks and calculates motoring expenses. The total basket of costs comprises of fees associated with vehicle ownership: the monthly instalment, comprehensive insurance premium, fuel and maintenance fees.

WesBank updates the expenses regularly to reflect current inflation, interest rates and other fluctuating costs.

The prices of vehicles continue to rise, with the Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI) indicating that new vehicle pricing rose above inflation for a second successive quarter. The VPI for new vehicles moved to 7.6% in Q3 2020 from 3.3% in the same period in 2019, with the used vehicle VPI rising to 2.3% from 1.1% in Q3 2019. This follows 10 quarters where vehicle price increases remained below inflation, and could signal a cycle of further increases according to TransUnion SA VPI data.

“As a result of the vehicle price inflation over the past year, consumers have spent more on average for new and used vehicles in 2020, and this trend is likely to continue into 2021. In January this year, the average cost of a new vehicle financed through WesBank was R358,390 compared to January 2020 when the figure stood at R327,723. This reflects a marginal 3% year on year price increase for new vehicles, as a result of the all-time low interest rate, which has been welcomed by consumers with vehicle and home finance loans to honour,” says Gaoaketse.

Vehicle instalments and fuel spend remain the largest portions of the cost, accounting for 80% of the monthly spend. Of the cost, fuel spend accounts for 33% of the total, with the vehicle instalment sitting at 47%. The figures for 2020 show monthly fuel spend averaged R2,698.50, while the instalment rate was higher at R3,746.15.

The figures contrasts with the mobility basket in 2015, where fuel spend and vehicle instalment costs were similar — with average monthly fuel spend being R2,289, slightly less than an entry-level vehicle’s net instalment of R2,676. The 2020 figures show that this is no longer the case.

“With vehicles being driven less since the first lockdown period in March last year, the average fuel spend is down 4% from 37% in 2015,” says Gaoaketse. “However, this does not mean the cost of motoring is lower and, while interest rate cuts are always welcome, this alone shouldn’t influence a vehicle purchase. Motorists should take a holistic view when planning a car purchase and ensure that their budget can accommodate the instalment amount, insurance costs, fuel spend and savings for maintenance and services.

“Their budget should also be able to absorb higher costs down the line, should interest rates or the price of fuel increase, for example. The smartest move is to make provision for rising costs over the duration of the finance contract. Making use of a tool such as the WesBank Mobility Calculator makes financial sense and is there to assist consumers to gauge the total costs associated with vehicle ownership.”