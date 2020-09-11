The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon expansion – now available

Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment have announced The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon, the first narrative-led expansion for the critically acclaimed, darkly humorous sci-fi RPG, is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The expansion will be coming later to Nintendo Switch.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is available individually or at a discount as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, which will also include The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, the second expansion set to launch in the first half of 2021.

Peril on Gorgon begins with a cryptic message beckoning you to investigate the Gorgon Asteroid. This remote scientific facility was once a beacon of crowning achievement in developing Adrena-Time, a modern marvel which improved health and worker productivity. However, the program was abruptly and inexplicably shut down. You must venture through deep canyons, defunct laboratories, and abandoned research facilities to piece together the clues that hold the truth behind one of the darkest secrets within the Spacer’s Choice corporation. What will you find on Gorgon?

“We wanted to dig into pulp noir to explore the seedier side of Halcyon’s corporations,” says Carrie Patel, game director at Obsidian Entertainment. “With Peril on Gorgon, players can explore an exciting new location filled with intrigue and threats, and they can uncover dangerous secrets about Spacer’s Choice.”

The expansion brings a host of additional content for players. It raises the level cap within the game to allow for more flexibility in skill customisation and there are more perks and flaws which can provide rare bonuses or obstacles. The expansion also introduces three new science weapons and a variety of new armour sets.

“The Outer Worlds is a deeply satisfying RPG, full of the player choice and a rich narrative audiences have come to expect from Obsidian, and Peril on Gorgon is a true to form expansion,” says Allen Murray, VP of production at Private Division. “This expansion welcomes players to return to the Halcyon colony for even more of the dark humour, compelling story, and exciting adventures that they loved from the base game.”

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is available now for $14.99 digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store. Peril on Gorgon is also available in a bundle for $24.99 which will include the second expansion Murder on Eridanos.