The Old Guard – Out now on Netflix

In The Old Guard, Andy (Charlize Theron) leads a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die. As a result of their immortality, these warriors have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. When the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

The film opened on Netflix on Friday, and instantly became the most viewed movie on the streaming service in South Africa for the weekend.

The film is based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond The Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Old Guard is out now on Netflix.