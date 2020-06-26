The new cybersecurity divide: lockdown vs back-to-work

Researchers at Check Point are warning of cyber criminals taking increased advantage as businesses start transitioning their workforces back to the office. As businesses conduct webinars and trainings to educate their workers on new health measures, hackers are using those initiatives as a means to distribute phishing emails and malicious.

Coronavirus related attacks by Region

Check Point's latest data shows that the risk of an organization being impacted by a malicious coronavirus-related website depends on whether the country it is located in has gone back to business or is still under lockdown. In regions such as Europe and North America, where economies are being re-started and organizations returning to work, there has been a sharp decrease in the number of organizations impacted by such malicious websites. In regions like Latin America and Africa, which are still struggling with the coronavirus outbreak, there is ongoing and increasing instances of organizations being impacted by coronavirus-related malicious attacks.

As organisations get back to business, cyber criminals look for new angles to exploit:

Criminals are using COVID-19 training for employees as phishing bait

Non coronavirus-related headline news (including ‘Black Lives Matter’) being used in phishing scams

Weekly cyber-attacks increase 16% compared to May average

However, Covid-19 related cyber-attacks down 18% compared to May

While coronavirus continues to have a huge impact globally, different countries and regions are at different stages of the pandemic. In the US, cases are spiking in states like Florida and Arizona. India recorded over 12,000 cases for the fifth straight day. However, in Europe and APAC, countries are reopening some business sectors as they attempt to restart their economies and return to some sort of normality.

And of course, this fragmented picture is reflected in the cyber-crime economy too. Our latest data shows that the risk of an organization being impacted by a malicious coronavirus-related website depends on whether the country it is located in has gone back to business or is still under lockdown. The graph below represents the change in the number of organizations impacted by malicious coronavirus-related websites in different regions in the months of May and June:

In regions such as Europe and North America, where economies are being re-started and organizations returning to work, there has been a sharp decrease in the number of organizations impacted by such malicious websites. In regions like Latin America and South Africa which are still struggling with the coronavirus outbreak, the graph indicates ongoing and increasing instances of organizations being impacted by coronavirus-related malicious attacks.

New normal, new cyber-scams

As businesses re-open, Coivd-19 continues to pose a threat so organizations are implemented testing programs and enforcing new workplace rules to prevent new infections. To prepare employees for this ‘new normal,’ many organizations have been carrying out webinars and short training courses to explain the restrictions and requirements.

Criminals are ever alert to these new opportunities, so it’s no surprise that our researchers detected cyber criminals distributing phishing emails and malicious files disguised as Covid-19 training materials. For example, the phishing email below is trying to lure the victim to sign up for a fake employee training that actually leads to a malicious website-

https://afzan\.co/wp-content/themes/1/1 (currently inactive).

Hijacking headlines

Another consequence of some countries moving to a ‘new normal’ is cyber-criminals hijacking other big breaking news events as bait for their scams. A prime example is the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. In early June, as global protests reached their peak, we discovered a malicious spam campaign related to the movement. The emails distributed the infamous Trickbot malware as a malicious doc file typically named in the format, “e-vote_form_####.doc” (#=digit).

The emails were sent with subjects such as “Give your opinion confidentially about ‘Black Lives Matter’”, “Leave a review anon about ‘Black Lives Matter’“ or “Vote anonymous about ‘Black Lives Matter’”.

Weekly Coronavirus Related Cyber Attacks

In our previous update, we reported a 16% increase in the number of cyber attacks in May, as compared to March and April. Three weeks on, we have seen a further 18% increase in weekly attacks compared to the average number in May.

That said, coronavirus-related attacks are decreasing, with an average number of around 130,000 attacks (129,796) per week during the first week of June, a 24% decrease when compared to May’s weekly average.

New Coronavirus registered domains

In the two first weeks of June, 2,451 new coronavirus-related domains were registered. 4% of these were found malicious (91) and another 3% suspicious (66).

We also previously reported that due to the increase in unemployment, there was an increase in CV-themed cyber attacks in the US and Europe where malicious files disguised as CVs. The number of malicious files identified doubled in the last two months with one out of every 450 malicious files being a CV-related scam.

Staying protected

To stay protected against these opportunistic attacks, remember these golden rules:

