The Lovebirds – Now streaming on Netflix

A couple on the brink of breaking up get involved in a bizarre murder mystery.

Published

4 hours ago

on

A couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night. 

The film was acquired from Paramount Pictures, and was originally due in the cinemas in early April. The pandemic shifted plans for its cinema release, but it now has a platform to showcase it: The Lovebirds is available to stream on Netflix. 

