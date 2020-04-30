The Lighthouse – Out now on Amazon Prime Video

Two lighthouse keepers (Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe) fight each other for survival and sanity on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

Dafoe plays Thomas Wake, a mean character who always insists on having another drink, while Pattinson plays Ephraim Winslow, a newbie lighthouse keeper who wanted to find a new life by the ocean.

The Lighthouse was directed by Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind horror masterpiece The Witch, which is available to stream on Netflix.

The Lighthouse is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.