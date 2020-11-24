Connect with us

The Invisible Man – Now streaming on Showmax

The critically acclaimed horror-thriller, The Invisible Man, is streaming now on Showmax.

Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss stars in The Invisible Man, a nail-biting horror-mystery – and the ninth highest-grossing film globally of 2020 so far.  

When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. 

The third stand-alone movie in Universal Pictures’ Dark Universe reboot, The Invisible Man is inspired by HG Wells’s novel of the same name, and written and directed by award-winning horror aficionado Leigh Whannell, who co-created the Saw franchise.   

The cast includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House); Aldis Hodge (Underground); and Storm Reid (Euphoria). 

Watch The Invisible Man on Showmax. 
 

