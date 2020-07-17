The House on Seahorse Bay – Out now on Netflix

When the Coleman’s inherit a rundown Beach House on a tropical island, 16-year-old Lucy convinces her dad, Charlie, to fix the place up. In the process, they discover a part of their late mother’s life they know nothing about.

However, it’s not long before a shady lawyer arrives on the island and tries to convince Charlie to sell the Beach House. When Charlie refuses to sell, things escalate and the Colemans find themselves fighting for their newfound happiness, while Lucy’s younger brother, Josh, has discovered a secret which holds the key to saving everything.

The House on Seahorse Bay is available to stream from today on Netflix.