The Ferrari story – unpacked in a podcast

The Ferrari Museums are launching a series of podcasts to stay close to many fans and enthusiasts all over the world during this time of lockdown and social distancing.

The podcasts focus on the Marque’s history and are available for audio streaming on Spotify. They are designed to take Ferrari fans on a real journey through time, decade by decade.

“The Origins of a Legend” includes a total of seven podcast episodes which highlight the most significant moments from the Prancing Horse’s extraordinary history whilst also revealing some lesser known anecdotes.

This journey into the past begins in 1947 – the year of Ferrari’s first victory when Franco Cortese won the Rome Grand Prix at the wheel of the 125 S. It continues with the launch of the famous Ferrari 166 MM in 1948 and triumph the following year in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and more, all the way up to the present day.

A new episode will be added to the story each week and will be available for listening and sharing in English on Spotify: