The drive-in cinema is back

Drive-in cinema has taken on new meaning during the Covid-19 pandemic, getting a new lease on life in an era of socially-distanced entertainment. Thanks to new technology, however, it is no longer a night-time-only experience.

This week, Ster-Kinekor launches its first new drive-in experience, in partnership with V&A Waterfront, kicking off with the new release Jiu Jitsu on Friday, 27 November at 19:00.

The drive-in cinema will consist of a state-of-the-art LED outdoor movie screen, which allows quality picture resolution for both day and night screenings. Patrons tune their car radios to the FM radio frequency provided, and they’re set.

The ticket price will be a flat rate of R250 per car for new releases and R220 per car for older films. It is limited to private passenger vehicles only and one passenger per seat. An addition of R100 will include snacks of popcorn and sodas delivered in sealed bags, for health and safety purposes. Snacks can be pre-purchased online with the ticket and will be ready for collection at the venue.

Screenings are scheduled for Saturdays at 15:00 and 19:00, Sundays at 14:00 and 18:00 and Thursdays and Fridays at 19:00, throughout the festive season.

Movies are geared to everyone, with kids and family films including Scoob, The Incredibles, Toy Story and the new release 100% Wolf. For those who like action, Avengers: Infinity War will follow Jiu Jitsu. The latter, starring Nicolas Cage and Frank Grillo, is an action Sci-Fi movie about an ancient order of expert jiujitsu fighters who face vicious alien invaders in a battle for Earth every six years.

For more information visit www.sterkinekor.com or sterkinekor.mobi.