The Dark Pictures Anthology gets new episode in October

In the Little Hope episode of Dark Pictures Anthology, experience moments of tension and terror alone in single player mode, with your friends through 2-player online shared story, or with up to 5 players in the couch-friendly movie night mode.



Trapped by a mysterious fog in the abandoned town of Little Hope, four college students and their professor search desperately for a means of escape whilst visions from the town’s gruesome and sinister past haunt them from the shadows. In order to stay alive, they must uncover the mysteries behind these dark apparitions before evil forces drag each of their souls to hell.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be available in Standard, Limited and Collector’s editions with an early purchase bonus – available to pre-order on digital stores and with participating retailers only.

The Limited-Edition Bundle, only available at participating retailers, includes Little Hope and Man of Medan games, a Dark Pictures Cloth Map, two map pins and a Steelcase (with 4 slots) all at a special price.

The Collector’s Edition includes the Little Hope game, a Dark Pictures Cloth Map, two map pins, a Steelcase (with 4 slots) and a replica of Mary’s 1692 poppet.

The Little Hope episode of The Dark Pictures Anthology will release on 30 October on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.