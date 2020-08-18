The Courier Guy launches smart lockers

The Courier Guy has launched a new smart locker system called pudo, promising to make sending parcels easier, anywhere in the country.

The pudo (Pick Up, Drop Off) terminal system was created by The Courier Guy to allow customers to send parcels at their own convenience through centrally located locker areas, where parcels can be collected, reducing human contact, in line with lockdown guidelines.

The Courier Guy provided the following explanation of how the pudo system works:

Pop your package into a pudo locker at a shopping centre or location near you, and pick your process: there are locker-to-door, door-to-locker and locker-to-locker options.

The courier picks up your package and drops it off at the pudo locker or address of your choice, where the recipient has 36 hours to collect.

The system allows for the delivery of items that weigh up to 20 kilograms and caters for small and bigger items.

According to The Courier Guy managing director Stephen Gleisner, there are currently over 300 lockers installed nationally, with new installations daily. The aim is to install 1,000 lockers by mid-2021.

“We are increasing our contactless pudo locker system network to have lockers across the country so that even if you are in Mthatha, Paarl or Thohoyandou, you will be able to send your parcels to your friends and family at any given moment.”

Visit www.Pudo-sa.co.za for more information.