Telkom goes ‘uncapped’ with 1TB LTE

Telkom has introduced a SIM-only data bundle compirisn 1 Terabyte of data a month at just under R1,000 – making it an almost uncapped service on LTE, given that it is hard to use up that amount of data without intensive usage.

Telkom says the “Smart Broadband Wireless” deal comes with no strings attached, with three key features:

No Fair usage policy (FUP);

No speed limit, truly unlimited; and

No contract, it’s month to month.

“More than ever, data has become an essential part of our daily lives,” says Gugu Mthembu, executive: for brand and product segments at Telkom. “We are committed to giving people what they need. This 1TB SIM-only deal allows you to work, learn, entertain and collaborate without the worry of depleting your data.”

For the first time, says Mthembu, it is essentially data that hardly runs out.

“This is indeed a game changer; suitable for avid gamers, the collaborators, movie makers, podcasters and all-round heavy data user. If you know that you are an avid consumer of data bundles, this deal is tailored for you.”

The deal comprises:

1TB data @ R999 pm x 24 months on a month to month / SIM only offer

/ SIM only offer 1TB data R1069 pm x 24 months + Huawei B-535 router

Data portion has a 60 day validity.

The offer via Telkom LTE is coverage dependent and subject to an address check.

For more information, visit http://tlkm.link/LTE_1TB