Telkom dumps ADSL for fibre

Telkom is currently upgrading its customers from copper ADSL internet to fibre-based internet. This migration applies to all customers residing in fibre-ready regions around the country where the current DSL infrastructure overlaps with the FTTH footprint. Telkom notes that fibre promises a significant improvement in users’ connectivity experience and assures customers that they will receive the support that they need to undergo the upgrade with minimal stress and disruption.

“With technology advancing so rapidly, we want to help keep our customers up to date and ensure that they are making the most of what’s available,” says Steven White, executive of product development & management at Telkom.

The reality is that fibre-based internet promises users several benefits over its copper alternative. First and foremost, customers will enjoy faster internet upload and download speeds, a more stable internet connection, and reduced down-time. The latter advantage is due to the fact that fibre infrastructure is not at risk of cable theft, a problem that has plagued DSL users for a very long time.

According to White, “There has always been a high demand for fast, reliable internet. In current times, and in relation to the COVID pandemic with so many people working from home and just spending more time at home in general, this demand is higher than ever before.”

Telkom agents are contacting customers directly to inform them regarding what to expect from the upgrade, and when. All representatives insist that there is no need to panic about a sudden ‘cut-off’.

“Customers can rest assured that Telkom won’t leave them in the lurch,” says White. “While the move away from copper-based internet is compulsory, we are here to work with customers to find an alternative connectivity solution that best suits their needs. If they aren’t on board with fibre, there are many other options available to choose from, such as wireless LTE and Fixed Line Lookalike (FLLA).”

The switch from copper to fibre is part of a long-term strategy developed by Telkom to both optimise user experience and reduce the cost of maintenance. Therefore, although it will follow a gradual progression, the overall strategic objective is to decommission and replace old copper technology with fibre entirely.

“We want all those affected to know that we are waiving the cost of installation,” says White. “So, essentially, customers can benefit from an incredible upgrade without having to pay a cent in the process. The only cost involved will be the monthly cost of the new internet package that each user selects.

“Fibre is a big part of the future-focused technology that will empower and uplift communities across South Africa, especially when it comes to aiding individuals and businesses in overcoming some of the many challenges inflicted by COVID. Telkom is moving forward, and we are very excited for our customers to join us.”

Telkom urges customers who have concerns regarding the transition to get in touch with an agent for further information and for details regarding fibre, how it works, how it can save them money, and why it is so superior.