Tchia captures a million hearts

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The open-world island adventure has soul-jumped its way into the hearts of more than 1-million players in six weeks.

The stunning open-world island adventure Tchia has soul-jumped its way into the hearts and minds of more than 1-million players six weeks after its launch.

It has received critical acclaim on PlayStation consoles and PC. In celebration of this milestone, Awaceb has released a new accolades trailer and has opened pre-orders for a new PS4 and PS5 physical version of Tchia launching on 18 July.

Awaceb’s brand-new physical version of Tchia, distributed in partnership with Maximum Games, hits PS4 and PS5 on 18 July and is available to pre-order now from select retailers. The physical Oléti edition includes a cosmetic pack inspired by Kepler Interactive’s family of games. Customise your boat, ukulele, glider and even Tchia’s outfit with items and looks from Kepler’s suite of games including Sifu, Scorn, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn and Cat Quest-inspired designs.

Tchia puts players in the shoes of a young adventurer, Tchia, who ventures out to save her father from the grips of the archipelago’s tyrannical ruler, Meavora. With an army of mindless minions to face down called the Maano, players will have to use their creativity as well as some mystical tools – including soul-jumping and a magical ukulele – to defeat the fabric creatures one and for all. Along the way, players will immerse themselves in a world inspired by the small island nation of New Caledonia, from its landmarks and biomes to the culture of the people who call it home. Praised by critics for its charming physics-based sandbox that begs to be explored and sense of childlike wonder, Tchia offers a breathtaking look at a part of the world many have never seen before.

Tchia is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

For more information, visit https://www.awaceb.com/tchia.