Swimsanity! – Out now for Nintendo Switch

Swimsanity! is a multiplayer underwater shooter with action-packed Co-Op and Versus game modes, supported by online and local play. Users play as a hero (called Mooba) with a variety of power ups and weapons to survive in the aquatic world.

Users can team up with friends to swim into adventure mode or clash in competitive matches such as ‘Last Mooba Standing’. There are more than 150 challenges to complete across 8 action-packed game modes in Swimsanity!, and all modes can be played online or locally.

Decoy Games provided the following information on keyfeatures:

4 player online co-op – Team up to unlock content and complete challenges with players around the world.

4 player online versus – Join casual or ranked matches to compete and climb the leaderboards to be crowned the best in the world.

Local co-op and versus – Feel the intensity in the room with some couch play with up to four friends. If anyone’s missing, play with bots fill their spot.

Online cross-play – Play with anyone online across PC and consoles.

Complete 150+ challenges – There’s always more to do by completing over 150 challenges across the 8 game modes.

Swimsanity! is out now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, and macOS.