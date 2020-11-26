Surprise growth in PC monitor sales across Africa and M-E

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) PC monitors (PCM) market saw shipments increase 12.8% year on year (YoY) in Q3 2020 to total 1.1 million units. That’s according to the latest insights from International Data Corporation (IDC), with the firm’s recently published Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker also showing a 45.5% YoY increase in the market’s value to $232.1 million.

“The growth was driven by a surge in consumer sales for home office and distance learning purposes,” says Nourhan Abdullah, a senior research analyst at IDC. “Although COVID-19 lockdowns were relaxed across the region during Q3 2020, many workforces continued to adopt work-from-home policies, with the same story applying to educational institutions and their use of homeschooling.”

The top five countries experienced mixed results in Q3 2020. While the major markets of Turkey, Israel, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia all recorded YoY growth, the South African market continues to struggle, suffering a double-digit decline due to the lack of spending on the technology caused by currency depreciation and a declining GDP.

Shipments to the consumer segment increased 47.1% YoY in Q3 2020 to account for 40.4% share of the overall MEA market. Demand was highest for mid-level screen sizes (i.e., 23.8″ and 27″) offering full high-definition (FHD) resolutions. Gaming monitors accounted for 33.8% share of the total consumer shipments during Q3 2020, recording a value of $46.3 million.

The top three vendors accounted for a combined 55.0% share of the total market’s shipments in Q3 2020. Dell ranked first, followed by HP Inc. in second place. Samsung moved into the top three for the first time, spurred by its competitive prices and discount promotions.