Surface Go 2 comes to SA

Microsoft this week expanded its Surface device range in South Africa with the introduction of the Surface Go 2 for both commercial and consumer customers. It is available from Incredible Connection stores and Vodacom.

“We’re excited to expand our Surface family with the addition of the Surface Go 2 – our smallest and lightest two-in-one laptop. Its compact design and the versatility of a touchscreen and keyboard will appeal to businesses, schools, students and families,” says Vithesh Reddy, consumer and channel marketing director at Microsoft South Africa.

The Surface Go 2 brings a more affordable and portable two-in-one device to the Surface line. It has a thin, lightweight design, and offers a 10.5” edge-to-edge PixelSense display, dual Studio Mics, a 5MP front-facing camera and fast performance with Intel processors. It comes equipped with built-in WiFi.

The device is a companion for work and play – delivering tablet portability with laptop versatility, all-day battery life, and Windows security for the whole family’s needs.

“Sharing the Surface Go 2 with your family is seamless and secure, with parent-managed screen time limits, spending control and content filtering – plus plenty of space for your photos, videos and music,” says Reddy.

Recommended retail pricing for the Surface Go 2 starts at R8,999.

To find out more about support, warranties and extended warranties on Surface devices, visit https://support.microsoft.com/en-ZA