Stream SA content on Netflix this Freedom Day

Freedom Day celebrates the stories of South African heroes, who through their continuous struggle and prowess, fought for the freedom we enjoy today.

Men and women like Chris Hani, Nelson Mandela, Helen Suzman, Charlotte Maxeke and many more, tirelessly stood with us, for us, to bring change that would later lead to the country’s first-ever democratic vote on 27 April 1994. Today, it is a collective responsibility to reflect on their bravery, as well as honour their patriotism by learning from their choices.

One such icon is Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu, whose legacy lives on through a gripping biographical drama on Netflix, entitled Kalushi. The film, powerful in its execution and messaging, speaks to his life, and his iconic trial, which contributed to the changed course of South African history.

Here are 5 interesting facts about Kalushi, now streaming on Netflix, which make this film a kickass production:

Kalushi means “Sent From God” in Swahili.

Pearl Thusi stars in the film and plays the role of Brenda Riveria, Mahlangu’s love interest. Thusi can also be seen in Queen Sono and Catching Feelings, currently streaming on Netflix.

Gcina Mhlophe plays Martha Mahlangu, mother to Solomon Mahlangu. This is of particular significance as Mhlophe herself was an anti-apartheid activist. Mhlophe is also a director and author and is one of the few successful females in South Africa in this field.

Thabo Rametsi is the first South African to portray a political liberation hero in a major feature film. Americans always portray this role and for the first time, we can hear and see our stories from the voices and faces of our people.

Mahlangu’s iconic quotes during his trial still ring true today. Some of his most memorable quotes are, ‘My blood will nourish the tree that will bear the fruits of freedom. Tell my people that I love them. They must continue the fight.’ and ‘I don’t care what they do to me. And if they spill my blood, maybe it will give birth to other Solomons.’

Kalushi is now available to steam on Netflix.

