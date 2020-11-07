Still time to rAge

The weekend of rAge Digital Edition is here. Entry is free and tickets can still be booked at https://www.rageexpo.co.za. Once a ticket is booked, you receive an email with a link to access the rAge hub, where the rAge online experience will be hosted throughout the weekend.

The hub is the home of rAge Digital Edition on the weekend of 6-8 November. To enter the hub, go to your ticket and click on the link that says Access Stream.

There is a variety of content on offer each day via the rAge live stream (Twitch, YouTube and Facebook) as well as partner channels. For a full day-by-day breakdown of what is happening and when, click here.