Stream of the Day
Still time to rAge
rAge Digital Edition is here and free to attend this year.
The weekend of rAge Digital Edition is here. Entry is free and tickets can still be booked at https://www.rageexpo.co.za. Once a ticket is booked, you receive an email with a link to access the rAge hub, where the rAge online experience will be hosted throughout the weekend.
The hub is the home of rAge Digital Edition on the weekend of 6-8 November. To enter the hub, go to your ticket and click on the link that says Access Stream.
There is a variety of content on offer each day via the rAge live stream (Twitch, YouTube and Facebook) as well as partner channels. For a full day-by-day breakdown of what is happening and when, click here.
