Star Wars Squadrons gets cross platform play

Strap in pilots and prepare for battle! Electronic Arts, Motive Studios, and Lucasfilm have released the first-person Star Wars space dogfighting experience, Star Wars: Squadrons. The game features thrilling 5v5 multiplayer starfighter combat along with an original Star Wars story set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

In the authentic new story, players speed to the frontlines of an escalating conflict experienced from the alternating perspectives of two customisable pilots, one serving the New Republic and the other the Galactic Empire.



Star Wars: Squadrons offers the option to play in Virtual Reality on PS4 and PC, enabling players to make drifts, evasions, and manoeuvres as if they were in the cockpit. Mastering the skills and controls to become an ace pilot in the Star Wars universe is no easy feat and players looking to test their abilities and embrace the pilot fantasy can tune their difficulty in-game.



“As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it’s been an incredible journey to bring the space combat experience to life in a way that is true to the legacy of the franchise,” says Ian Frazier, creative director at Motive Studios. “It all starts in the cockpit, the centre of the action. We’ve worked hand-in-hand with Lucasfilm to hone in on the pilot’s perspective, and match the aesthetic from the films to create an authentic Star Wars gameplay experience that will transport fans into the pilot’s seat. We’re thrilled to bring this experience to players around the world, who can now join in battles across the galaxy.”

Players can start their adventure in Star Wars: Squadrons and develop their piloting skills in a fulfilling single-player story showcasing daring pilots and rival commanders, flying for freedom with the New Republic or upholding the Galactic Empire’s vision of order. At the heart of the story is Project Starhawk — a starship project critical to the New Republic and one the Empire seeks to eliminate.

Across multiple missions in a full campaign, players will report to two leaders: Lindon Javes, commander of the New Republic’s Vanguard Squadron, and Terisa Kerill, commander of the Galactic Empire’s Titan Squadron, whose deep-seated rivalry will fuel many of the encounters throughout the story.

The game features intense 5v5 multiplayer combat in two key modes, Dogfight and Fleet Battles. In Dogfight, players will work with their squadron to execute the best tactics and destroy as many opponents as possible, while in Fleet Battles, players join their squadron in large scale, strategic back-and-forth battles to demolish opposing flagships. Squadrons will also give players the chance to bring their personality to their starfighters with customisation options that are earned solely through gameplay.

The official soundtrack for Star Wars: Squadrons from Walt Disney Records is now available at digital service providers including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and more. Composed by the masterful Gordy Haab, and recorded with a world-renowned orchestra, the soundtrack includes 26 pieces from the game with a retro, stylised feel reminiscent of the iconic films that launched the Star Wars franchise decades ago.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available both digitally and in stores for $39.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via the EA Desktop App, Steam and the Epic Games Store. For more information on Star Wars: Squadrons, please: https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/squadrons