Star Wars: Squadrons announced

Calling all pilots! Electronic Arts, Motive Studios, and Lucasfilm have announced Star Wars: Squadrons, an immersive, first-person space dogfighting experience set in the Star Wars galaxy. Star Wars: Squadrons features 5v5 multiplayer dogfights, monumental fleet battles, and a new story set during the final days of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The game will launch 2 October 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store, and will be playable via Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support. Tune into EA Play Live on 19 June at 9am AEST for the gameplay reveal of Star Wars: Squadrons.

“We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter,” says Ian Frazier, Creative Director, Motive Studios. “Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we’ve been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We’re excited to show all this in action this week at EA Play Live.”

In Star Wars: Squadrons, players will enlist as starfighter pilots, stepping into the cockpits of iconic starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets. They’ll plan skirmishes with their squadron in the briefing room before taking off for space battles across the galaxy.

Players can play in first-person multiplayer combat as they work with their squadron to defeat as many opponents as possible in Dogfights. Pilots can triumph as a team, adjusting the composition of their squadrons to suit their playstyles as they progress, crushing their opponents and completing objectives across known and new locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

The game also features a single-player story that brings to life events following the Battle of Endor when the Rebel Alliance has successfully destroyed the Death Star II. Through the story, players will learn what it means to be a pilot as they battle from the alternating perspectives of two customisable pilots, one serving in the New Republic’s heroic Vanguard Squadron, while the other fights for the Galactic Empire’s fearsome Titan Squadron.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available now for pre-order and lands on retail and digital storefronts on 2 October. EA Access and Origin Access Basic subscribers can play up to 10 hours of play time at launch, along with 10% off the purchase of the full game. Origin Access Premier subscribers will get full access to Star Wars: Squadrons on PC along with all the benefits of Basic as long as they subscribe. For more details, visit https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/squadrons.