Star Wars meets The Sims 4

Maxis and Lucasfilm have announced The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack is coming to PC via Origin and Steam, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 systems on 8 September. The game pack will offer players the ability to ‘play with life’ and create their own Star Wars story in a galaxy far, far away.

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu is set on the remote planet on the edge of Outer Rim territories, inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort. As a new visitor to Batuu, Sims will experience the authentic sights and sounds of the Star Wars universe, including the Millennium Falcon and DJ R-3X’s interstellar hits at Oga’s Cantina. They’ll also embark on exciting missions, unite with iconic characters like Rey and Kylo Ren, and get their hands on a lightsaber and droid.

Lyndsay Pearson, executive producer and GM for The Sims, says: “With The Sims, we’ve always strived to create content that takes players’ imaginations beyond their limits to tell fun stories in the game, and with The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, they’ll be able to take their Sims on an adventure to the edge of the galaxy. We’re such big Star Wars fans, and set out to create an authentic and immersive Star Wars experience for players that also embodies the self-expression and deep storytelling possibilities with The Sims.”

In The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, players will leave their homes to travel to the planet of Batuu where they’ll have to make a choice on which faction to work with, as the actions their Sims take will lead to control of the Black Spire Outpost. Sims can choose to support Rey and Vi Moradi as part of the Resistance, pledge loyalty to the First Order under Kylo Ren or shift their focus to gaining credits with Hondo Ohnaka and the scoundrels.

As Sims embark on exciting missions, they’ll increase their reputation, unlock new artifacts and one-of-kind clothing, customize their own droids and create a coveted lightsaber. After players leave Batuu and return home, they can even bring back some of these items, like their lightsaber, to enjoy with other Sims they’ve already created.

“We loved the idea of giving players the opportunity to tell their own Star Wars story, and The Sims’ open-ended form of storytelling and self-expression is the perfect platform to do so,” says Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games. “Our fans are always looking for new ways to immerse themselves into the Star Wars galaxy, and we hope The Sims will provide that in an unexpectedly new and exciting way, where they’ll influence the world of Batuu and find their destiny in the galaxy as they see fit.”

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack will be available for $19.99 from 8 September. Information on how to preorder is available via TheSims.com.