Star Wars Episode I: Racer – out now

Calling all podracers! Aspyr has released Star Wars Episode I: Racer as a digital download on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The classic Nintendo 64 racing game, based on the podracing sequence in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, is back with modernised controls.



“Get ready to start your engines because one of the galaxy’s most dangerous races is on with the launch of Star Wars Episode I: Racer,” says Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr. “Now on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 for the first time, we can’t wait to see fans’ reactions as they experience this Nintendo 64 classic on modern platforms.”



The game lets players take control of a podracer, speeding through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, and anti-gravity tunnels, all in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line.

Aspyr provided the following information on Star Wars Episode I: Racer’s features:

25 playable racers including Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell

Race tracks spanning eight unique planets including Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare

Players can work with pit droids to upgrade their podracer for higher top speeds and acceleration

Discover short-cuts and secrets to master lap times

Play single-player campaigns or multiplayer via split-screen

The game is available from the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, and the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 4, for $14.99.