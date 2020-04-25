Standard Bank offers free online literacy course

Standard Bank now offers a free online Microsoft Digital Literacy Course to all South Africans in partnership with Pioneering Solutions Studio.

The course focusses on aspects like basic knowledge on how to use a computer and the Internet, how to use Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and keeping the user and computer safe online.

This course is open to all South Africans during and after the temporary disruption of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It explores a range of digital skills and practices over four key modules, providing the learner with the ability to utilise technology to interact with world.

To register, learners will need a device, such as a phone, tablet or computer, with Internet connectivity, a valid email address, and their South African ID number. Learners that do not have an email address can register for a free Microsoft Outlook email account from the platform.

Upon completion of the course, they will be issued with a Microsoft Imagine Academy certificate. This certificate will allow South Africans to claim recognition of prior learning in Digital Literacy at any institution of higher learning.

According to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), there are nearly 1.4-billion students globally who can’t attend school and university as a result of COVID-19. Millions of people around the world are also unable to work as a result of quarantine and lockdowns.

In its latest Global Shapers Report, the World Economic Forum referred to online learning as the future of education and, according to StatsSA’s most recent Labour Force Survey, upskilling courses significantly increase the likelihood of employment, with more employers favouring employees who have had continuous development as professionals.

The course will continue to be available after the lockdown period. To learn more about the Microsoft Digital Literacy course, visit the Learn section on the Standard Bank website.