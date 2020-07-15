Stream of the Day
Stadia Connect adds 16 new games
Stadia Connect, the virtual event for Google’s gaming streaming platform, has unveiled sixteen new games – five of which are exclusive to the platform.
Didn’t get a chance to watch our recent #StadiaConnect? Here’s a quick recap of everything coming your way. pic.twitter.com/M0NwAazSvd— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) July 14, 2020
Google provided the following details about the Stadia exclusives:
- Outcasters – From famed developers Splash Damage comes Outcasters, a vibrant and accessible competitive online multiplayer game set in a distinctly stylised vinyl world. Built off the incredible multiplayer experiences Splash Damage is known for players battle each other for glory, rewards and millions of customisations to make their Caster as unique as you are. Face off in matches up to eight players as you sharp-shoot, bounce and spring your way to success across colorful combat arenas.
- Orcs Must Die! 3 – From the team at Robot Entertainment, Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. All new War Scenarios pit players and their friends against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give players the essential firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the abominable intruders. Orcs Must Die! 3 is the long-awaited successor to the award-winning series. Orcs Must Die! 3 will be claimable for free in Stadia Pro, or $29.99 without Pro.
- New developers are working with Google’s Stadia Games and Entertainment team to create Only on Stadia content include:
- Harmonix, the legendary developers behind some of the best music games ever, delivering both intense rhythm and passion to everything they do.,
- Uppercut Games, specialising in immersive environmental storytelling, powerful emotional experiences, and boundary-pushing creativity.
- Supermassive Games, bringing ten years of award-winning expertise to Stadia, with a legacy of crafting some of the most playable and watchable games around.
Some of the new games on the platform include:
- Super Bomberman R Online (First on Stadia; Late 2020) – Bomberman and friends are back in Super Bomberman R Online, coming First on Stadia with Crowd Play built in at launch. Super Bomberman R Online builds on the success of Super Bomberman R (SBR) to offer a Battle Royale experience for up to 64 players to compete in live battles, in addition to other game modes.
- One Hand Clapping (Early Access; First on Stadia) – One Hand Clapping (Early Access) is a 2D puzzle platformer that invites players to sing into their headset to solve musical puzzles. Discover your voice as you explore the musical world around you.
- Dead by Daylight (Cross-play all platforms; cross-progression with Nintendo Switch and PC) – Releasing in September 2020 on Stadia with two exclusive features: Crowd Play and Crowd Choice. Crowd Choice, a Stadia exclusive feature, will allow the community to vote and influence their chosen Youtube streamer’s match. The power will lie in the viewers hands, as they will choose whether the influencer will play as a Killer or a Survivor, followed by which character. Crowd Play in Dead by Daylight will also allow streamers to invite their community to join in on a trial with a touch of a button.
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Season 8 (30 July) – Return to the jungles of Sanhok in PUBG Season 8 – instantly playable on Stadia this July 30. Explore new areas like Getaway and Arfield and experience new features in PUBG Update 8.1 including Sanhok Loot Trucks, improved jerry cans, and fully-customized weapons. Grab the newest Survivor Pass at launch and we’ll see you online!
- Hitman, Hitman 2 (1 September) and Hitman 3 (January 2021) – All three Hitman titles within the World of Assassination trilogy are coming to Stadia, including Hitman 3, the dramatic conclusion which takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations. Agent 47, the ruthless professional assassin, returns for the most important contracts of his entire career.
- Serious Sam 4 (Stadia and PC only at launch; August 2020) – Serious Sam 4 reignites the classic FPS series in a high-powered prequel loaded with an explosive arsenal, intergalactic carnage, and perfectly timed one-liners.
- Outriders (Late 2020) – From the Square Enix team, Outriders is a co-op RPG shooter with brutal powers and intense action, deep RPG mechanics and a compelling story set in a dark sci-fi world. You will become an Outrider, a fallen pioneer from a forgotten past, reborn with devastating powers. Define your play style, level up your powers, and collect brutal guns and gear on an epic journey of survival.
- NBA 2k21 (Late 2020) – NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience. With best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers an immersive experience into NBA basketball and culture – where ‘Everything is Game’.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Late 2020) – Carve your own path to vengeance in the award-winning action-adventure game from the creators of Dark Souls. Embark on a quest to regain your honour and fight vicious enemies in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat.
- Hello Neighbor (20 September; Playable in Stadia Pro at launch) – Hello Neighbor and its prequel, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek are coming to Stadia. Sneak into your neighbour’s house from any of your compatible Stadia devices and figure out what he’s hiding in the basement.
