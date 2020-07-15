Stadia Connect adds 16 new games

At the Stadia Connect virtual event yesterday, Google showed off the latest games it will feature on the platform. It announced 16 new games coming to Stadia (including 5 exclusives).

Didn’t get a chance to watch our recent #StadiaConnect? Here’s a quick recap of everything coming your way. pic.twitter.com/M0NwAazSvd — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) July 14, 2020

Google provided the following details about the Stadia exclusives:

Outcasters – From famed developers Splash Damage comes Outcasters, a vibrant and accessible competitive online multiplayer game​ set in a distinctly stylised vinyl world. ​Built off the incredible multiplayer experiences Splash Damage is known for players battle each other for glory, rewards and millions of customisations to make their Caster as unique as you are. Face off in matches up to eight players as you sharp-shoot, bounce and spring your way to success across colorful combat arenas.

Orcs Must Die! 3 – From the team at Robot Entertainment, Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. All new War Scenarios pit players and their friends against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give players the essential firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the abominable intruders. Orcs Must Die! 3 is the long-awaited successor to the award-winning series. Orcs Must Die! 3 will be claimable for free in Stadia Pro, or $29.99 without Pro.

New developers are working with Google’s Stadia Games and Entertainment team to create Only on Stadia content include: Harmonix, the legendary developers behind some of the best music games ever, delivering both intense rhythm and passion to everything they do., Uppercut Games, specialising in immersive environmental storytelling, powerful emotional experiences, and boundary-pushing creativity. Supermassive Games, bringing ten years of award-winning expertise to Stadia, with a legacy of crafting some of the most playable and watchable games around.



Some of the new games on the platform include: