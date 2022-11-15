Spotify talks to Africa

John Katana, Artist

A new online video series brings together music industry stakeholders from across the continent, with Kenya as the focus of the first episode.

The African music industry has exploded in recent years due to collaborations between local and international artists, music streaming, and social media. However, only a select number of artists are enjoying this success, and many talented creators are still struggling to break through.

in response, Spotify has launched Spotify Talks Africa, a video series that brings the continent’s music industry stakeholders together in conversation.

Spotify Talks Africa is a forum for featured panelists to discuss the issues that the African music industry faces and the solutions needed to drive success among creatives. Central to this is how music streaming platforms like Spotify can contribute to this growth.

The panelists are drawn from across the industry and include artists, producers, artist management, and Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa team members, who provide insight into the role of streaming in the industry.

Slated to be released quarterly, each video episode is themed around specific issues in the industry, ranging from how music streaming is keeping legacy acts alive to the lived experiences of women in music.

The first episode is hosted by Kenyan media personality Mariam Bishar in conversation with John Katana Harrison, band leader of the legendary Kenyan group Them Mushrooms; Wangechi, a Kenyan rapper who has just returned from a three-year hiatus; and Monica Kemoli-Savanne, Spotify’s Artist & Label Partnerships Manager for East Africa. Their robust discussion touches on the exportation of music to new audiences, music royalties, tools needed to grow as an artist, and the role technology plays in all of this.

Speaking on how streaming has changed the music industry, John Katana Harrison says “I think it’s a great thing, we are surprised now where people are listening to our music. It’s brought in a new avenue where music can be taken anywhere within the country and beyond.”

Them Mushrooms’ participation in Spotify Talks is a part of a series of activities by Spotify to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary.

To watch the full conversation, go to spotifytalksafrica.byspotify.com.