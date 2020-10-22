Spotify matches music to playstyle

Are you a fearless, skilled gamer when it comes to those clutch moments? Or maybe you are someone who experiments with off-beat strategies others wouldn’t even consider and no one sees you coming right up until you’re taking their Nexus?

As fans celebrate the highly anticipated League of Legends’ World Championship, Spotify and League of Legends (LoL) are unveiling a new digital experience called the 2020 League of Legends Worlds, for LoL fans to discover which playstyle they match up with, along with music that fits that style.

Spotify provided the following guide on how the process works:

Users can visit spotify.com/lolworlds to begin taking the quiz

From there, users will respond to questions to determine which play style they are closely tied to

Spotify will then match users up with their player archetype and share a curated playlist based on each playing style

Check out the League of Legends Hub on Spotify for more details.