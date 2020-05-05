Spotify Family Plan – Now in South Africa

Listening together as a family is about to get even better – Spotify Premium Family is now available in South Africa, providing family members living under one roof up to six Premium accounts for a bundled rate of R99.99.

Since Spotify was first introduced locally, it has been exploring ways to introduce new content, features and plans to add value to its users and while the rollout comes during a difficult climate, Spotify hopes families will find the new plan useful, especially while many parents and children are home.

With Premium Family, all family members get uninterrupted access to over 50 million tracks and over one million podcast titles through their own individual Spotify Premium account – meaning that each member will have a place for their own saved music, podcasts, and playlists, and get Spotify’s recommendations for their unique listening tastes.

Here are a few other things your entire household—parents, siblings, grandparents, maybe even the dog—can look forward to:

Family Mix : Families can enjoy exclusive access to a personalised playlist packed with songs the whole family enjoys. Family Mix is updated regularly, and you can control who is in each session to optimise your family’s favourite shared listening moments.

: Families can enjoy exclusive access to a personalised playlist packed with songs the whole family enjoys. Family Mix is updated regularly, and you can control who is in each session to optimise your family’s favourite shared listening moments. Parental Controls : Parents will also be able to control the Explicit Content Filter setting of all other accounts on their plan.

: Parents will also be able to control the Explicit Content Filter setting of all other accounts on their plan. Family Hub: Billing users can manage their Family’s settings in one place, including adding or removing family members, keeping your home address up to date, and adjusting your parental controls

Whether you’re cooking dinner, relaxing or having a dance party in the living room, a recent study conducted by Spotify showed that 98% of parents say they listen to music together as a family, with nearly 59% indicating they listen together daily.

Getting started is easy, just visit spotify.com/za/family, follow the steps to create your Premium Family account, and invite family members you live with. Even better, users who haven’t tried Premium before are eligible for the first month of Spotify Premium Family for free! For existing individual Premium subscribers, they can switch to Spotify Premium Family by visiting their account page and changing their subscription.

A Spotify Premium subscription offers users a host of benefits including an on-demand, ad free, high quality audio streaming (320kbps) experience. Take your music offline and with no skip restrictions, play any song, anywhere, anytime.

Spotify Premium Family is now also available in Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Download the Spotify app via the Android or iOS app store or by heading to www.spotify.com.

