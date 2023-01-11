Explore a devastated world

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Join Frey Holland as she is mysteriously transported from New York City to the beautiful yet cruel landscapes of Athia, in Forspoken.

Square Enix and Luminous Productions have released a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming game Forspoken on PlayStation 5. A playable demo was released last month and allows players to experience the magically enhanced combat and parkour ahead of Forspoken’s 24 January launch.

The trailer provides a deeper look at the devastating effects of the Break, a powerful and mysterious force that corrupts everything it touches, including the inhabitants of Athia and the Tantas, the once benevolent matriarchs who now rule the lands as evil and maddened sorceresses.

Players experience the corruption first-hand in the demo and can expect to face-off with a variety of enemies and test their fighting abilities with an extensive arsenal of attack and support magic that will prepare them for the high-octane action they will encounter when the full game launches next month.

Join Frey Holland as she is mysteriously transported from New York City to the beautiful yet cruel landscapes of Athia. In her journey to find a way home Frey must look within to overcome the battles against twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantas.

The Forspoken demo is available now for download on the PlayStation Store.



