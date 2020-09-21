Product of the Day
Sony’s Alpha 7S III lands in October
The next instalment of the mirrorless Sony Alpha range will become available in South Africa in two weeks.
Sony has announced the long-awaited addition to its Alpha 7S full-frame mirrorless camera series — the Alpha 7S III (codenamed: model ILCE-7SM3). The new addition will be available in South Africa from the first week of October, for R65,000.
The Sony Alpha 7S III features a new 12.1MP back-illuminated full-frame image sensor with ultra-high sensitivity and 15+ stop wide dynamic range. The camera boasts a host of impressive video recording capabilities, including 4K 120p and 10-bit 4:2:2 colour depth, a new heat-dissipating mechanism and dual-slot relay recording that delivers over one-hour of continuous 4K 60p movie shooting.
It also features a redesigned autofocus system, new touch screen interface and side flip LCD screen to make it a better creative tool for video professionals and all types of hybrid stills/video shooters.
For full product details, please visit: https://www.sony.com/za/electronics/interchangeable-lens-cameras/ilce-7sm3