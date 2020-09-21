Sony’s Alpha 7S III lands in October

Sony has announced the long-awaited addition to its Alpha 7S full-frame mirrorless camera series — the Alpha 7S III (codenamed: model ILCE-7SM3). The new addition will be available in South Africa from the first week of October, for R65,000.

The Sony Alpha 7S III features a new 12.1MP back-illuminated full-frame image sensor with ultra-high sensitivity and 15+ stop wide dynamic range. The camera boasts a host of impressive video recording capabilities, including 4K 120p and 10-bit 4:2:2 colour depth, a new heat-dissipating mechanism and dual-slot relay recording that delivers over one-hour of continuous 4K 60p movie shooting.

It also features a redesigned autofocus system, new touch screen interface and side flip LCD screen to make it a better creative tool for video professionals and all types of hybrid stills/video shooters.

For full product details, please visit: https://www.sony.com/za/electronics/interchangeable-lens-cameras/ilce-7sm3