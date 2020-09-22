Sony TVs back in SA

Sony TVs are finally back in South Africa, through retail partners Incredible Connection and Hifi-Corp. Several years after Sony Electronics pulled out of TV distribution in SA, it has announced the arrival of its high-end LED and OLED TVs this month.

“The South African market is extremely important to us,” says Shuichi Mugitani, head of marketing for Sony Middle East and Africa.

The new 2020 lineup is fitted with Sony’s innovative Voice Search and premium large screens, using Sony’s new Picture Processor X1 Ultimate.

Sony’s new lineup of TVs comprises the A8H, X90H, X75H and X80H 4K models. The range is engineered to optimise the viewing experience by delivering 4K resolution on premium large screens. The lineup is equipped with the Android 9 Pie smart TV platform, powered by Sony’s proprietary software.

“This technology promises to deliver all the elements that Sony has kept at the core of its development process, namely a personalised, immersive and true-to-life viewing experience,” says Mugitani.

Picture Processor X1 Ultimate produces clear and precise picture quality, offering an enhanced experience. Additionally, Sony’s Triluminos Display reproduces the subtle nuances of colour, light and gradation from video lens to living room, offering more shades of red, green and blue.

The range also features Netflix Calibrated Mode, which delivers studio-quality Netflix content. Each of the new models features a new Immersive Edge design concept that adopts a minimalist, noiseless stand located at the edge of the screen.

Sony’s original UI menus and voice controls have also been enhanced for better daily use. Expanded voice control functions enable viewers to enjoy live TV, apps and connected devices, hands-free.

The new TV lineup also offers a new sound experience. With Dolby Atmos, sound comes from above as well as from the sides, which provides more realism for an immersive sound experience. The viewers can hear a precise and high-quality audio, thanks to the speakers behind the screen of A8H Series, which emit powerful and clear sound. In the X950H Series, sound positioning tweeters around the screen precisely control sound placement, to beautifully match picture and clear sound.

The range offers easy connectivity to most devices with Google Home compatibility, which enables viewers to simply voice-command their TV to perform actions, including cast and control videos from YouTube or change the channel or volume. Apple HomeKit and AirPlay, as well as Google Home support, seamlessly Apple and Android devices with Sony’s TVs for esmart home management and content streaming.

