Sony releases new Extra Bass earphones

Sony has released new WF-XB700 Extra Bass earbuds, the latest addition to its Truly Wireless product range. The new earbuds are designed to provide a punchy music listening experience for listeners who want a form factor that’s more discreet than headphones.

The earphones feature Sony’s Extra Bass technology, which creates precise, punchy rhythms that boost track backing while maintaining vocal clarity. Sony says this creates a superbly rich, well-rounded listening experience.

The earbud’s Bluetooth technology removes the need for wired connections, for ease of use, while the Ergonomic Tri-hold structure creates a comfortable fit in-ear.

Music-lovers can enjoy up to 9 hours of listening on a single charge, and another 9 hours after that before heading for a charger, thanks to the charging case. For a quick boost, 10 minutes of charging in the case provides 60 minutes of music playback. The earbuds have an IPX4 rating for water resistance to protect against splashes and sweat, so listeners can keep moving to the music while in the rain or at the gym.

Sony’s WF-XB700 earbuds are available in South Africa for R2,999. For full product details, visit: https://www.sony.com/za/electronics/truly-wireless/wf-xb700