Sony offers online photography courses

Photographers and videographers looking to upskill can now turn to Sony’s Alpha Universe MEA. The online community site for the Sony Alpha brand is offering 70 online learning modules to help photographers and videographers grow their business in these difficult times, as well as upgrade their technical skills and knowledge.

The webinars run through June, July, and August, and cover a wide selection of photography and videography topics and genres, including night photography, wildlife, the basics of vlogging, studio portraits, video production on a budget and editing. Diverse aspects of the subject are discussed from theory to practical, in formats ranging from live streaming, pre-recorded and Instagram live.

Murat Gebeceli, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony Middle East & Africa says: “We developed this schedule of webinars in response to the strong demand from creatives who want to utilise the time spent under lockdown to upgrade their technical and business knowledge. Sony’s Alpha Universe MEA wants to offer its community of photographers and videographers the opportunity to return as better equipped professionals when business returns to normal, while staying safe and upskilling right now.”

70 activities have been lined up as part of the initiative, including 24 workshops completed in June. These were designed by Sony Alpha Ambassadors from different geographies, such as Egypt, South Africa, Pakistan and Nigeria.

Content on Alpha Universe MEA is sourced directly from Sony Alpha ambassadors and a variety of contributors, influencers and working professionals while also repurposing and reposting relevant articles and videos from throughout the online community

Those who wish to attend the webinars can visit Alpha Universe MEA https://alphauniverse-mea.com/register/, create an account to register, and subscribe to receive updates on the schedule.