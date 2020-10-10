Sony launches ‘world’s smallest’ full-frame camera

Sony Electronics has announced the Alpha 7C full-frame camera (model ILCE-7C), which it says is the smallest and lightest full frame camera on the market .

The Alpha 7C features advanced AF (autofocus) and high-resolution 4K video capabilities. When paired with FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 standard zoom lens, this versatile combination delivers a portable and versatile experience without sacrificing any of the power of full-frame imaging.

“We are committed to creating and providing the best tools possible, designed to meet the needs of our customers,” says Takakiyo Fujita, managing director at Sony Middle East and Africa. “The new Alpha 7C camera and FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens pack many of our most advanced imaging technologies in a brand-new design that is the smallest and lightest full-frame camera and lens system in the world. This opens up a new world of possibilities for content creators, giving them the uncompromised power of a full-frame system that fits easily and comfortably in the palm of their hand.”

The new camera features a 24.2MP (approx. effective) 35mm full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and Bionz X image processing engine, offering high sensitivity, high resolution, 15-stop wide dynamic range, and high-speed image data processing.

Measuring 124.0mm x 71.1mm x 59.7mm and weighing just 509g, the Alpha 7C is a similar size and weight to an APS-C camera, with only 1% more weight than the Alpha 6600. The Alpha 7C achieves this compact body through an upgraded 5-axis in-body stabilisation and shutter units, and the utilisation of monocoque construction, which is often used in the bodies of cars and aircraft.

The camera also features a 5-step[viii] stabilisation effect that allows content creators to shoot snaps without a tripod. It also features a high-capacity NP-FZ100 battery to provide enough power to shoot for long durations in comfort, allowing you to capture up to an industry-leading 740 images when using the LCD monitor, or 680 images when using the viewfinder.

Availability

The new Alpha 7C compact full-frame camera will be available in South Africa from October 2020. The FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens will be available from January 2021.