Sony launches compact 4K camcorder

Sony Electronics has launched a new 4K Handycam called the FDR-AX43, which features a built-in gimbal mechanism with Balanced Optical SteadyShot technology, designed for content creators and vloggers who want to capture smooth, natural and high-quality video footage.

The FDR-AX43 implements some of Sony’s most advanced imaging technologies including a Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T zoom lens with a wide-angle of 26.8mm and 20x optical zoom. It also features 1/2.5-type Exmor R CMOS image sensor and Bionz X image processing engine to deliver high-quality images, even in low-light conditions.

It has high-bitrate shooting (100Mbps for XAVC S 4K, 50Mbps for XAVC S HD) and fast intelligent AF for quick and precise subject capture. A microphone structure, with three mic capsules, ensures the FDR-AX43 captures clear sound, reduce noise and produce advanced sound quality.

The Handycam has extended battery life of up to 235 mins of continuous recording time with the supplied battery and power supply from AC adaptor. Thanks to the new onboard Highlight Movie Maker, users can create short movies in-camera without the need for post-production editing. Content creators and vloggers can then easily share MP4 movies on social media sites using their smartphones.

For full product details, visit: https://www.sony.com/za/electronics/handycam-camcorders/fdr-ax43