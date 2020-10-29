Sony announces ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’ Bravia TVs  

Sony has announced a lineup of its current Bravia TVs that are “Ready for PlayStation 5”. The new tagline was created in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) to make it more straightforward for consumers to select the optimum TV in preparation for the highly anticipated launch of the PlayStation 5, launching later this year.

The first TVs from this range includes the standout X90H 4K HDR Full Array LED. The X90H displays gameplay images of up to 4K resolution at 120 fps with a low input lag of 7.2ms. For lower input lags, one would have to use gaming monitors like the Acer Predator X34 Pbmiphzx (we don’t know how to say it either).

The TV models also have Bravia Game Mode, which automatically switches the picture mode of the TV to play games with low latency. Users can wake both TV and PS5 with the DualSense wireless controller, while also controlling their PS5 using the TV remote.

Sony’s TVs deliver beautiful pictures with vibrant colour and sharp contrast, thanks to the best-in-class family of X1 processors. Additionally, powerful sound that comes directly from the TV screen creates a highly realistic and captivating viewing experience. With Sony’s cutting-edge proprietary technologies, users can become fully immersed in the next-generation level of transformative play offered by the PS5.

While these technologies make the experience between the PS5 and Bravia TVs more seamless, any TV or display with an HDMI port is ready to display content from PlayStation 5.

The “Ready for PlayStation 5” Bravia models are now available in South Africa. For product specifications, visit https://www.sony.com/za/electronics/bravia-gaming