Sonos releases new portable speaker

Sonos has introduced the Roam, a portable smart speaker that allows users to take Sonos audio quality along with them. This speaker is the company’s smartest offering so far. Sonos says the speaker produces powerful sound for its size, and is lightweight yet durable.

Sonos provided the following information on features and specifications:

The Roam connects to the rest of one’s system at home on Wi-Fi and automatically switches to Bluetooth when a user is out of range of their home network.

With the new feature called Sound Swap, users can switch the music to the nearest speaker on their system, making it possible to move music from room to room.

Automatic Trueplay, available on both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, means the speaker is tuned for the best listening experience in most environments.

Available in shadow black or lunar white, its tactile triangular shape and soft profile is comfortable to pick up and looks great inside the home.

The speaker is dust proof and fully waterproof with a rigorously tested IP67 rating.

With a versatile design, users can place it vertically for a smaller footprint or horizontally to provide added stability on uneven surfaces outdoors.

Its ready for any adventure with up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and up to 10 days of battery life when not in use.

Sonos says the Roam will be available starting 20 April for R3 999, and customers can pre-order from 16 March from Takealot. And please also find here Sonos Roam video on Youtube.