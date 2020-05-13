Sonos releases Arc soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Sonos has introduced the Sonos Arc, a premium smart soundbar that brings immersive, cinema-quality sound to the home. It adds to Sonos’ track record for innovating in the home theatre market, with software-driven audio that immerses listeners in dramatic detail, and features support for Dolby Atmos.

”Home has never played a more important role in our lives and we’ve always been about making the home more enjoyable with great sounding products and new experiences. Arc brings the sounds of our favourite shows and artists to life like never before,” said Patrick Spence, Sonos CEO. ” Our goal is to make any room you have a television a place you can easily enjoy all of the great streaming video and music that exists today. Arc illustrates our commitment to brilliant sound and premium design, and sets a new standard for soundbars.”



Today, more than 25 video streaming services and TV providers are serving Dolby Atmos content, making powerful home theatre experiences more accessible in the living room. Tuned in partnership with Oscar-winning mixing engineers, the Arc adjusts its sound profile through software, based on the home theatre set-up and what’s playing, whether stereo, Dolby Audio 5.1, or Dolby Atmos.



Listeners can refine the Arc’s sound in the Sonos app with features including Speech Enhancement to further clarify vocals, Night Sound to temper loud explosions, adjust the acoustic profile based on the room, accounting for horizontal and vertical sound that comes with immersive sound.



The Arc is available in matte black and matte white, and features a 270-degree rounded plastic grille and a calm, seamless exterior for multi-dimensional sound that elegantly fits within the home.



The soundbar can be controlled from the new Sonos app, an existing TV remote, Apple AirPlay 2, and with voice using Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant. Voice control is not supported on Sonos in South Africa at the moment.



While it delivers cinematic sound on its own, adding a Sonos Sub and a pair of One SL surround speakers can offer an even more immersive experience.