Snapdragon 732G promises high-tier mobile gaming

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform, a follow-on to the Snapdragon 730G. The new chipset is designed to deliver immersive gameplay backed by smarter, faster artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated performance, including an upgraded GPU and CPU compared to the previous generation.

“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance,” says Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management at Qualcomm. “We’re excited to work with Poco on the new Poco smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally.”

Snapdragon 732G offers the following performance enhancements over Snapdragon 730G:

Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz (compared to 2.2 GHz)

Bolstered Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU offers 15% improvement in graphics rendering

In addition to these performance enhancements, the Snapdragon 732G enables select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences to allow players to experience seamless and ultra-realistic gameplay in over a billion shades of colour. Featuring the 4th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, the chipset offers intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations, helping to improve battery power efficiency. It also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem, offering LTE download and upload speeds in addition to fast Wi-Fi performance.

“We are extremely excited about the upcoming Poco smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform,” says Sam Jiang, head of products at Poco. “We believe the device will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities.”

For full specifications on Snapdragon 732G, visit: https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-732g-mobile-platform.