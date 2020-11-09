Smartphone sales up 32%

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2020, the global smartphone market seemed to embark on a recovery trajectory following a slump in the second quarter.

According to research data analyzed and published by Comprar Acciones, the global smartphone market grew by 32% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) with 366 million unit sales in Q3 2020.

Based on a Canalys report, the global smartphone sale figures were slightly different but told the same story. It showed a total of 348-million unit sales and a 22% increase QoQ. In total, the top three smartphone brands sold 177-million units in Q3 2020.

Samsung was the leading brand in Q3 2020, with a 47% QoQ and 2% year-over-year (YoY) increase in global shipments, totaling 80 million.

In Q2 2020, Samsung had posted a 27% YoY decline. Meanwhile, according to its Q3 2020 earnings report, its revenue totaled $59 billion. It marked a 25% increase QoQ and 8% YoY. Also, it surpassed the previous quarterly all-time high of $58 billion set in Q3 2018.

In India, Samsung overtook Xiaomi to become the top selling brand. According to Counterpoint Research, its market share in India went from 20% in Q3 2019 to 24% in Q3 2020. In the same period, Xiaomi’s share dropped from 26% to 23%.

On the other hand, Huawei was the second biggest brand globally, and it’s the only big name that did not post sequential growth compared to Q2 2020. It shipped around 51 million units, down 24% YoY and 7% QoQ. Its revenue for Q1 to Q3 2020 was only up by 9.9% compared to a 24% increase during a similar period in 2019.

This is largely a factor of Huawei phones no longer having access to Google Mobile Services or direct access to the Google Play Store.

Xiaomi overtook Apple to take the third spot with 46-million unit sales. Its Q3 2020 sales marked a 75% QoQ increase. Its market share was 13% compared to Apple’s 11%. It was also the only major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to post positive growth in China.

