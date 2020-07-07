Showmax Pro brings live football to African streaming

Showmax will soon be launching a new service, Showmax Pro, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport. Showmax Pro will feature all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sport events including IAAF Athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

The Pro tier will begin to roll out in Kenya and Nigeria from today, 7 July. Additional countries will go live in the following weeks. The entire process is expected to be completed within 6-8 weeks with coverage across sub-Saharan Africa.

As with the standard tier, Showmax Pro will also have a Mobile only version, which is restricted to one concurrent stream and SD resolution, at a lower price point.

Showmax provided a list of benefits which show the differences between the offerings:

Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile Series, movies, kids’ shows, documentaries ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ IAAF Athletics, pro boxing, major international marathons, & more – – ✓ ✓ Music channels Trace Urban, Trace Gospel – – ✓ ✓ News channels Africa News, Euronews, Newzroom Afrika – – ✓ ✓ Football: all Premier League, Serie A, PSL and La Liga games – – ✓ ✓ Number of concurrent streams 2 1 2 1 Smartphone and tablet apps ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Smart TV, laptop, Android TV, Apple TV apps ✓ – ✓* – Maximum video resolution HD SD HD SD 14-day trial ✓ ✓ – –

Niclas Ekdahl, CEO of the Connected Video division of MultiChoice, says: “Showmax is an African video on demand service with many years’ experience operating on this continent. We’re local-first, which means listening to our customers and delivering African stories told in familiar voices as well as the best that Hollywood has to offer. Our local-first strategy is an advantage because it allows us to tailor our content, apps, packages, and partnerships specifically to what’s most important in Africa.”

In June 2019, Showmax began testing sport live-streaming, and the new Showmax Pro service is based on the results of this.

In November last year, Showmax launched a mobile-only service for smartphones and tablets featuring all of the Showmax content but at half the cost of the standard Showmax service and consuming less data.

The pricing for Showmax and Showmax Pro in Kenya and Nigeria is as follows:

Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile Kenya KSh 760 KSh 380 KSh 2100 KSh 1050 Nigeria NGN 2900 NGN 1450 NGN 6300 NGN 3200

Gadget estimates pricing for Showmax Pro in South Africa to be between R250-R300 in South Africa, based on the above pricing list.